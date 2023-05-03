UAE President and Vice President of Vietnam discuss bilateral relations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to develop them further.

His Highness welcomed the Vietnamese Vice President, who is on an official visit to the UAE, and expressed his hope that the meeting would contribute to advancing ties between the two countries. He also conveyed his congratulations and greetings to Vo Van Thuong on his recent election as President of Vietnam.

His Highness and the Vietnamese Vice President reviewed the various areas of cooperation between the UAE and Vietnam and discussed ways to develop them further, especially in the areas of joint investment, economic development, renewable energy, food security, and other aspects that enhance both countries' sustainable development efforts.

The UAE President and Vo Thi Anh Xuan discussed the COP28 climate conference to be hosted in the UAE later this year. His Highness stated that the UAE was looking forward to Vietnam's effective participation in joint international efforts to address the impact of climate change.

His Highness remarked that UAE-Vietnam relations have witnessed continuous growth since their establishment in 1993, and welcomed the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent to launch talks aimed at establishing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that will further boost relations between the two countries.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to Vietnam for its support for the UAE becoming a partner in the dialogue of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN), stressing the UAE's commitment to continue implementing the joint action plan between the UAE and the ASEAN.

The Vietnamese Vice President expressed her appreciation for the warm welcome she had received, stressing that Vietnam is keen to strengthen relations with the UAE in various fields to advance both countries' development efforts.

She pointed out that this visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries, and expressed her confidence that there are many opportunities to further strengthen and develop these ties.

Vo Thi Anh Xuan praised the comprehensive progress achieved by the UAE while preserving its identity, culture and traditions, noting that this experience is a model for countries seeking future development.

She also delivered an invitation from the Vietnamese President for His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to visit Vietnam, stressing that the exchange of visits between delegations in the two countries will contribute to creating new cooperation opportunities.

Upon her arrival at Qasr Al Watan, the Vietnamese Vice President was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. An official reception ceremony included a guard of honour, a performance of the Vietnamese national anthem and a 21-gun artillery salute. (ANI/WAM)

