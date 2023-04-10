UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of Yemeni Presidential Council

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 10 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a written letter to Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of the Republic of Yemen, which discussed bilateral relations and also included an invitation to attend COP28, which will be held in the UAE this November.

The letter was received by Al-Alimi from Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Yemen.



Al Zaabi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of Yemen and its people.

The Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as well as his wishes for further prosperity and growth for the UAE government and people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to develop cooperation between the UAE and Yemen and opportunities for strengthening relations between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

