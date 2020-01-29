UAE reports first case of coronavirus

Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], Jan 29 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday confirmed the first case of coronavirus, the country's health ministry said.

"The first case of coronavirus has been registered in the United Arab Emirates. The health condition of the infected person is stable and the person is under medical observation," the Health Ministry said in a statement, reported Sputnik.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December.

Subsequently, the Chinese Ministry of Finance (MOF) has allocated over 4.4 billion yuan (about 640 million U.S. dollars) to support the battle against the novel coronaviruses in China.

The latest data from China's National Health Commission show that 132 people have died and more than 5,900 cases have been confirmed in the country. (ANI)

