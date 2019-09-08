UAE Space Agency extending support to ISRO shows strength of India-UAE ties: Navdeep Singh Suri

Abu Dhabi (UAE) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Director General of UAE Space Agency extending support to India on Chandrayaan-2 "reflects the perspective of a renowned scientist on the achievements of team ISRO" and shows the strength of India-UAE ties, said Navdeep Singh Suri, Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

"The Statement by Dr Mohammed Al Ahbabi, DG of UAE Space Agency on Chandrayan-2 reflects the perspective of a renowned scientist on the achievements of team @isro. And shows the strength of #IndiaUAE ties. @MEAIndia @PMOIndia," tweeted Navdeep Singh Suri.

Dr Mohammad AlAhbabi, the Director-General of the UAE Space Agency has reacted to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after its maiden attempt to land the "Vikram" lander on the south pole of the moon.

"The loss of contact with the Indian spacecraft, #Chandrayaan2 which was planned to land on the #moon, is not the end of the success. It is a new space experiment proving that #India is a great space power, all the support from the #UAESpaceAgency and the #UAE," tweeted AlAhbabi.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the Moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to orbit the moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more. (ANI)

