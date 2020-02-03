UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing, amid coronavirus outbreak

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Feb 3 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday announced the suspension of all flights to and from China, with the exception of capital Beijing, as part of precautionary measures to confront the outbreak of the new strain of coronavirus.

The suspension would come into force on February 5, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said in a statement, as reported by state news agency WAM.

The authority stated that all passengers travelling from Beijing International Airport will be required to undergo a 6-8 hour comprehensive medical screening at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers before boarding.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed as many as 361 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world.

The GCAA said the decision to suspend flights came after studying and analysing the current conditions on the spread of the virus, adding that it coordinated with international agencies and worked closely with national agencies such as the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, Etihad Airways, and Emirates Airlines. (ANI)

