UAE suspends issuing labour permits amid coronavirus outbreak

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Mar 19 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates has suspended the issuance of all types of labour permits, including for drivers and domestic workers, starting Thursday until further notice as part of the precautionary measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision, taken by the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, exempts intra-corporate transfer and EXPO 2020 permits, state news agency WAM reported.

The decision has been taken in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that has infected 113 people in the Gulf nation.

Across the world, the virus has infected more than 207,000 people in 166 countries and killed 8,657, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

