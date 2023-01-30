UAE Vice President Rashid Al Maktoum renames Al Minhad District as Hind City

Dubai [UAE], January 30 (ANI): The Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum renamed the Al Minhad district and its surrounding areas as 'Hind City' on Sunday, the official news agency of Emirates, WAM reported.

The city is divided into four zones and contains homes for UAE residents.

"The city includes four zones--Hind 1, Hind 2, Hind 3, and Hind 4--and spans an area of 83.9km," WAM reported. The city is connected by key roadways such as Emirates Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, and Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road.



Notably, this isn't the first time something has been renamed in Dubai. Earlier in 2010, Burj Dubai was renamed as Burj Khalifa after Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi then. He passed away on May 13, 2022.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who renamed the Al Minhad district as 'Hind City' is the vice president, prime minister, and minister of defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as the ruler of Dubai.

He is the third son of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former UAE vice president and ruler of Dubai. Following his brother Maktoum's death in 2006, Mohammed took over as vice president and ruler.

Al Maktoum is described as "one of the world's most prominent real estate developers. (ANI)

