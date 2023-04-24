UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

Dubai [UAE], April 23 (ANI/WAM): The UAE men's national ice hockey team registered a historic victory and was crowned winner of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B in Turkiye.

The UAE team defeated Mexico 9 -4 in the fifth and final round. The national team players erupted in cheers and sang the national anthem in the stadium after being announced the winner of the title.

National team player Mohamed Al-Asri Al-Dhaheri won the best player award.



Last year, the UAE team won the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division III - Group A in Luxembourg.

The UAE team registered four victories in the championship, defeating Turkiye, Belgium, New Zealand and Bulgaria.

Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation and Head of the Mission, dedicated the great achievement to the wise leadership and praised the outstanding performance of the national team players in all matches. (ANI/WAM)

