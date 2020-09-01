UAE's normalisation of ties with Israel an act of 'betrayal': Khamenei

Tehran [Iran], September 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday that the recent move by the officials of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalise ties with Israel is an act of "betrayal," the leader's official website reported.

"The UAE betrayed the Islamic world, Arab nations and the regional countries, as well as the cause of Palestine," Khamenei said here.

"They (the UAE officials) opened the region to the Zionists (Israelis) and put the cause of Palestine, which is a usurpation of a country, into oblivion," he added.

Iran has strongly condemned the recent agreement between Israel and the UAE to normalise ties.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE reached an agreement, brokered by the United States, to work towards a "full normalisation of relations." (ANI/Xinhua)

