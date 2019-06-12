UN-backed Libyan forces launch airstrikes in S Tripoli

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 12 (ANI): The UN-backed Government of National Accord's (GNA) forces launched three airstrikes against the Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) here, according to an official statement.

Troops near the airport in Tripoli were targeted through two airstrikes. The third strike targeted troops in the Wadi Rabie town in Southern Tripoli, Xinhua reported while quoting the official statement.

The statement highlighted that the airstrikes near the airport were "accurate."

The Libyan capital has seen major infighting ever since Haftar launched an offensive to retake Tripoli from GNA in April.

653 people have lost their lives in the fighting so far, while 3,547 others have sustained injuries, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The Libyan National Army-backed parliament controlled the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli. (ANI)

