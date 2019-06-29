UN reiterates support for security, reconstruction efforts of Iraq

Baghdad [Iraq], June 29 (ANI): A delegation from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday held talks with Iraqi leaders and reiterated their support to Baghdad's security and reconstruction efforts.

The UNSC representatives had come to Iraq in response to an invitation by the country's government.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received the UN delegates in his office and "thanked the council's support for Iraq and asserted that sacrifices of the Iraqis and their victory over Islamic State deserve greater support for reconstruction efforts."

In response, the delegation lauded the Iraqi government's balanced foreign policy, Xinhua quoted an official statement, as stating.

An earlier statement by Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf had described the visit by the UN delegation as "historic."

The delegation is also slated to meet Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and government representatives in Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region.

Meanwhile, Iraqi President Barham Salih received Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to the UN Mansour al-Otaibi and held talks with him.

"Salih stressed that Iraq is keen to maintain communication and consultations with the UNSC to promote peace and security in the region, and confirmed that Iraq is seeking to play its role at the regional and international levels," a statement by the Iraqi presidential office said.

"Salih affirmed that Iraqis achieved victory over terrorism and liberated their cities," it added.

Expressing his support to the Iraqi government, Al-Otaibi, in his part, lauded Baghdad's balanced foreign policy to abide by the UNSC's decisions.

The Iraqi government had declared victory over the Islamic State in December 2017. However, terrorists from the dreaded group are still active in rural areas of central and northern parts of the country and carry out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces. (ANI)

