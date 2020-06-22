Dubai allows foreign tourists from July 7, residents stranded abroad can return from Monday

Dubai [UAE], June 22 (ANI): Dubai is all set to welcome foreign tourists in the country from July 7, but only those who present a recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing on arrival at Dubai airport, Khaleej Times reported.

The Dubai government media office on Sunday said that the airports would start receiving residents stranded abroad from June 22. It also added that citizens and residents will be permitted to travel overseas from June 23.

In addition, there will also be no restrictions on the overseas destinations that citizens and residents can travel to.

On the issue of "return of UAE residents", the media office said: "Residents holding Dubai-issued visas are permitted to return to the emirate by pre-booking flights on any airline on the condition that they obtain an approval coordinated between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the airline. Residents must fill a 'health declaration form' before embarking on their journey to confirm they do not have Covid-19 symptoms. The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any symptoms of Covid-19."

Upon arrival at Dubai airports, all residents will have to undergo a PCR test to screen them for Covid-19. Residents will need to register their complete details in the Covid-19 DXB smart app available online on arrival and before leaving the terminal.

"Residents entering Dubai should not leave their house until they receive their Covid-19 test result. If they test positive, they will have to home isolate themselves for 14 days. Residents sharing homes or living in high-density housing facilities will be isolated at an institutional facility if they test positive," it said.

International tourists travelling by air to Dubai must ensure they meet all requirements for entry to the UAE.

"Downloading the Covid-19 DXB app and registering their details on it are critically important.... In addition to filling the 'health declaration form' before embarking, they should ensure they have a valid health insurance in order to enter the country. The airline has the right to refuse boarding at the airport of departure if they display any Covid-19 symptoms," said Dubai government.

"Tourists must do a PCR test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of departure. They will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus on arrival at Dubai airports. If they cannot provide proof, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport," it added.

"All arrivals will be subject to thermal screenings. If a traveler is suspected to have Covid-19 symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus. It is mandatory for tourists who test positive for Covid-19 to register their details on the Covid-19 DXB app and isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense," read the media office statement. (ANI)