University of Sharjah hosts International Conference on Physics of Advanced Materials

Dubai [UAE], April 26 (ANI/WAM): The University of Sharjah (UoS) organised today the Sharjah International Conference on Physics of Advanced Materials (SICPAM).

Prof. Hamid Al-Naimiy, UoS Chancellor, said the conference will discuss and examine advanced materials with a strong focus on their technological applications and their use in different industries

Over the next three days, he added, speakers from the United States, Europe and Asia will present over 100 research papers during 10 plenary sessions which will cover a wide range of advanced materials with a strong focus on their technological applications with a focus on Advanced materials for energy storage; Sensing applications and 3D Printed devices; Nanoengineered materials and their applications; Biomaterials and their applications; Materials for water treatment and desalination; Materials Computation and Modelling AND Advanced techniques for materials investigation.

Prof. Nawar Thabet, Dean of the College of Science at the University of Sharjah and Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Conference said that the conference discusses several topics on advanced physics and presents the latest scientists' ideas and physical discoveries that contribute to developing scientific and practical fields.

The conference will provide opportunities to exchange ideas and identify potential academic partners to establish collaborations with the University of Sharjah. Contributions from experts working with industry, within the scope of the conference subjects will also be considered.



Plenary speaker Prof. Mohammad Khaja Nazeeruddin, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland, spoke about Perovskite solar cells (PSCs).

He said Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) had gained significant attention due to their high efficiency 26% and low-cost potential.

Prof. Zahid Hussain Berkeley, USA, elaborated on the unravelling and control of advanced materials properties using modern soft X-ray spectroscopic techniques.



The conference will also see a full-day Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) symposium on Advanced Materials for Solar Energy Harvesting and Sensing Applications. DEWA is implementing the world's largest single-site solar energy project, with a planned total production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. (ANI/WAM)

