US attacks Iraqi militia base in Anbar after 3 coalition troops killed in rocket attack

Baghdad [Iraq], Mar 12 (ANI): The United States on Thursday carried out airstrikes on a base of Iraqi militia in Anbar province near the border with Syria after three coalition personnel including two Americans were killed in a rocket attack.

The US-led coalition forces said that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military base, which hosts its troops, spokesperson Myles Coggins said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two Americans and one British personnel were killed in the attack.

"The Coalition (the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve) confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq's Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 pm (Iraq Time)," Coggins tweeted.

"Assessment and investigation ongoing," he said. (ANI)

