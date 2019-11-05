American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria back in the month of March (File Photo)
American soldiers stand near military trucks, at al-Omar oil field in Deir Al Zor, Syria back in the month of March (File Photo)

US' bid to hold oil fields in northern Syria violates international law: Russia

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:10 IST

Moscow [Russia] Nov 5 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin on Tuesday has termed US President Donald Trump's decision to control oil fields in northern Syria as illegitimate and violation of international law.
"Any actions that aim to bolster the illegal military presence of the United States [in Syria] go against the international law and are unacceptable from our point of view," Vershinin said.
Last month, during the IS chief Baghdadi's press brief, US President Donald Trump remarked that despite the withdrawal of some troops from the Syrian border, the American military will retain control over Syrian oil fields.
Tension has been brewing in northern Syria since Turkey launched its military operation on October 9 after the US announced the withdrawal of its troops.
Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to jointly push back Kurdish fighters from a 'safe zone' along the Turkey-Syria border, after marathon talks in Sochi.
Up till now, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) have withdrawn fully from the besieged Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in the first pullback under a ceasefire deal with Turkey brokered by Washington on October 17. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:59 IST

Afghanistan objects to summoning of envoy by Pak

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Afghanistan has objected to the summoning of its charge d'affaires by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry over the harassment claims made by Pakistani diplomats working in the country's embassy in Kabul.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:46 IST

Pakistan PM refuses to resign amid mass protests

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that he was ready to accept all "valid" demands of the Azadi March protesters, led by firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, except their call for his resignation.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:10 IST

Three Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Kabul province

Paghman (Kabul) [Afghanistan], Nov 5 (ANI): At least three Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan security forces in an operation carried out in the Kabul province of Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:39 IST

Tezgam express train fire: Six Pak railway officials suspended

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): The Pakistan Railways administration on Monday suspended six senior railways officials from service following a preliminary inquiry into the Tezgam train fire incident that claimed 74 lives last week.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 16:02 IST

Just 15 years of post-Paris Agreement emissions to lock in 20 cm...

Potsdam [Germany], Nov 5 (ANI): Unless governments significantly scale up their emission reduction efforts, the 15 years' worth of emissions released under their current Paris Agreement pledges alone would cause 20 cm of sea-level rise over the longer term, according to new research published today in

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:58 IST

Iran announces further step away from nuclear deal

Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday announced steps to further roll back its nuclear commitment and to begin injecting uranium gas into more than 1,000 centrifuges at its Fordow enrichment facility in Qom province.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:36 IST

Iran condemns US sanctions on Supreme leader Khamenei's inner circle

Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday condemned fresh US sanctions against top Iranian leadership after an announcement by the White House on the 40th anniversary of the US embassy seizure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:27 IST

Chinese military equipment lack quality, say experts

Beijing [China], Nov 5 (ANI): China is making significant headway in terms of international arms sales, with the country having surged into fifth place globally and now trailing only the USA, Russia, France and Germany respectively. However, there are numerous signs that the quality of Chinese mili

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:26 IST

Traders in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan hold strike against unfair...

Muzaffarabad/Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], Nov 5 (ANI): Traders and shopkeepers across the illegally-occupied regions in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit- Baltistan on Tuesday held a shutter-down strike against 'unjust' measures by the Pakistani government to boost their tax revenues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:12 IST

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 5 (ANI): Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing father's medical reports.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:52 IST

US, India to hold first-ever-tri-service military exercise this month

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 5 (ANI): The United States and India will hold their first-ever tri-service military exercise codenamed Tiger Triumph off the coast of southern India later this month, the US State Department said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 13:38 IST

Five Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan's Logar province

Barak-e-Barak (Logar) [Afghanistan], Nov 5 (ANI): At least five Taliban terrorists were killed by Afghan police in an operation launched in Shena Qala village of Barak-e-Barak district in Afghanistan.

Read More
iocl