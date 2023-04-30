US CENTCOM Commander visits Israel Naval Commandos

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 30 (ANI/TPS): General Michael E Kurilla, Commander of the US Military's Central Command - CENTCOM - visited the Israeli Navy's naval commando unit, Flotilla 13, as a guest of IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi. CENTCOM is responsible for the Middle East.

Halevi and Kurilla discussed the continued expansion of the cooperation and sharing of operational capabilities between the two militaries.



Chief of Staff Halevi, "We are actively following the changes in the region, with an emphasis on the increase in Iranian hostility and terror activity. Precisely in this sensitive time period, there is great importance in the close relationship between the IDF and the US Armed Forces, we will continue the cooperation and the common commitment to the security in the Middle East."

General Kurilla said, "As with every visit to the IDF, I was thoroughly impressed by the combat readiness I saw here. Our military-to-military relationship with Israel remains ironclad."

"The US and the State of Israel maintain a strong military-to-military relationship as key partners committed to one another and to maintaining peace and security in the Middle East." (ANI/TPS)

