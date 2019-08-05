Representative Image
Representative Image

US, Taliban resume eighth round of peace talks in Doha

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:09 IST

Doha [Qatar], Aug 5 (ANI): Representatives of the Taliban and the United States officials on Sunday resumed the eighth round of talks in Qatar's capital city of Doha, aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.
The talks are centered around US' promise to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, in exchange for the guarantee by the former that the Afghan soil, particularly the areas under the Taliban's control, would not become a platform for transnational terrorism.
In addition, efforts are underway to organise a direct meeting between the US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar, Xinhua news agency quoted Taliban sources as saying.
It may be noted here that the Taliban, so far, have consistently refused to hold direct talks with President Ashraf Ghani's government, denouncing it as a puppet administration. Understandably, once the agreement between the US and the Taliban is inked, it will require the latter to immediately enter into negotiations with Afghan stakeholders.
Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, had recently told the Voice of America that they are hopeful of reaching an agreement with the United States during the upcoming talks. Shaheen added that the Taliban negotiators have done their part and it is now up to the American side whether they have "made up their mind" and take the next step of winding up the dialogue process. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:43 IST

Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India in October

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit India in October this year during which she will discuss bilateral issues including water sharing in common rivers, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 23:37 IST

Won't condone demonstrations in Hong Kong under any circumstances: China

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (Xinhua/ANI): A spokesman for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Sunday said that the recent demonstrations here have gone far beyond the limits of peaceful and rational protests which Beijing will not condone under any circumstances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:17 IST

7 injured in shooting in Chicago's Douglas Park

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): At least seven people were wounded in a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon (local time) in Chicago after someone opened fire near a playground on the city's west side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:16 IST

Resolved to respond to 'Indian aggression', says Pak

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday said that it has resolved to respond to what it called "Indian misadventure or aggression" along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 22:01 IST

Protesters march in twin demonstrations ahead of general strike...

Hong Kong, Aug 4 (ANI): Protestors took to streets in twin rallies here on Sunday afternoon, a day before a planned citywide strike that is expected to significantly disrupt the daily life in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:23 IST

25 dead after boats capsize in Philippines

Manila [Philippines], Aug 4 (ANI): The death toll from the sinking of three ferry boats off the coast of central Philippine provinces of Iloilo and Guimaras yesterday rose to 25, the police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 20:09 IST

Imran Khan chairs NSC meet over regional security

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired the meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), which had been called to discuss the issues pertaining to national security in the wake of allegations against India of using cluster ammunition to target civilians alon

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:34 IST

2 people killed in IED blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 4 (ANI): At least two people were killed while three others were wounded after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the fifth street of Taimani in Kabul on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 19:26 IST

USA: Casualty count rises in Dayton shooting

Ohio [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): The casualty count has risen in the Dayton shooting, with police confirming that at least 26 people were injured while nine were killed when a shooter opened fire here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 18:12 IST

Iranian fighter jet crashes in Bushehr, pilots safe

Bushehr [Iran], Aug 4 (ANI): An Iranian fighter jet, with two pilots on board, crashed in the Southern Tangestan area here on Sunday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:36 IST

Frenchman successfully flies across English Channel on hoverboard

Kent [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): Following last month's failed attempt, French inventor Franky Zapata successfully crossed the English Channel on a hoverboard for the first time on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 17:30 IST

Imran Khan condemns India's alleged use of cluster ammunition along LoC

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned India's alleged use of cluster ammunition to target civilians along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More
iocl