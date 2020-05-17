Vande Bharat's Phase 2: Third Air India Express flight from Oman to depart for Trivandrum today

Muscat [Oman], May 17 (ANI): A third flight Air India Express IX 554, carrying urgent medical cases, workers, stranded visitors and people having family emergencies, will depart from Oman on Sunday afternoon for Trivandrum, Kerala.

"Third flight from Oman under #VandeBharatMission, IX 554 scheduled to depart for Trivandrum today. Passengers include urgent medical cases, workers, stranded visitors and people having family emergencies," the Embassy of India said on Twitter.

Anjali, an 8-month pregnant woman who is returning from Muscat, Oman to India on the special repatriation flight, said, "I would like to thank the government of India for extending help to us at this time".

The phased evacuation is being done under the Government of India's Vande 'Vande Bharat' mission which flagged off its second phase from May 16.

In order to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals in Oman, the Indian government has decided to operate seven more special flights to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi and Gaya on May 18, 20, 21, 22 and 22.

Under the second phase, a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, is expected to operate to bring back stranded Indians from 40 countries. (ANI)

