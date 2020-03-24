Visitors to the UAE will not be affected by passenger flights suspension: ICA

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Mar 24, (WAM/ANI) - The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, has affirmed that the visitors to the UAE who could not leave the country due to closure of air and land borders will receive necessary support by granting them permission to stay legitimately in the country.

A specific mechanism for that will be announced in the coming days.

"The ICA is keen to deal with various developments arising from the measures taken at both regional and international levels to contain the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in a way that will ensure necessary care to all residents of the UAE," the authority said in a statement.

The development comes after the UAE government issued a directive to suspend all passenger flights starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed over 14,000 lives globally. (WAM/ANI)