Wages Protection System: Registering 14 domestic worker professions is optional

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 13 (ANI/WAM): Registering domestic workers in the Wages Protection System (WPS) is optional for 14 professions, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said today, adding that five professions only are required to be registered in the system.

Starting April 1, the salaries of five professions under the domestic worker category - private agricultural engineer, personal public relations officer (PRO), personal healthcare provider, private tutor, and private trainer - are required to be transferred via the WPS.

However, the Ministry defined 14 domestic worker professions that employers can decide whether to register them in the WPS - a housemaid, sailor, security guard, household shepherd, household horse groomer, household falcon trainer, tamer, physical labour worker, housekeeper, cook, nanny/babysitter, farmer, gardener and personal driver.



MoHRE called on employers to expedite the registration of targeted domestic workers in WPS, "which is part of the Ministry's efforts to develop the network of services provided to employers to meet their requirements and needs, in line with the legislation governing domestic workers."

The Ministry highlighted that the Wages Protection System "provides innovative solutions that enable employers to pay wages in the easiest and most convenient way, document the payment of wages, and enhance electronic safety in the disbursement process. This contributes to the stability of the contractual relationship, while also keeping the Ministry constantly informed with data related to wages and reducing labour disputes related to wages, as well as providing a safe work environment for domestic workers."

Employers can benefit from the advantages of the Wages Protection System by registering in the system and contracting with a financial institution (banks or exchangers) authorised by the Central Bank of the UAE to provide the service.

Employees who have filed labour disputes related to wages, have been reported absent as per an absconding report, are on unpaid leave (given supporting documents are duly submitted to MoHRE), and are within their first 30 days from the due date of the wage, are excluded from the Wages Protection System. (ANI/WAM)

