Representative Image
Representative Image

While Pak rants up rhetoric against India, world community should note it is no friend of Kashmir either

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:57 IST

Doha [Qatar], Sep 12 (ANI): At a time when Pakistan has been ranting up false narrative on Kashmir to divert international attention over its so-called "Indian aggression" in the region, the world community should not overlook the role that the former had played in initiating the crisis after the two neighbouring countries gained independence in 1947.
Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had penned an opinion article for The New York Times, wherein he made false assertions against India while trying to rake up the nuclear bogey.
"It is imperative that the international community think beyond trade and business advantages. World War II happened because of appeasement at Munich. A similar threat looms over the world again, but this time under the nuclear shadow," Khan wrote.
However, while making such assertions Khan completely forgot that Pakistan itself had shown little commitment to Kashmiris' right of self-determination over the past decades, Pakistani journalist Taha Siddiqui wrote in an opinion piece published in Al Jazeera.
Like previous Pakistani premiers, Khan sought to present Pakistan as a champion of the Kashmiri cause but completely ignored how his own country, during the independence, broke an agreement with the then Kashmiri Hindu ruler Maharaja Hari Singh over maintaining 'Kashmiriyat' or secularism of Kashmir and had sent in Pashtun tribesmen to the region in a bid to take control of the valley.
Following this move, Pakistan had deviated from its own promises to the colonial powers who had given a choice to the two neighbouring countries whether to keep the identity of the former princely state intact.
In response, the Kashmiri ruler had asked India for help to defend his kingdom. New Delhi agreed to intervene but only if Kashmir would agree to accede to it, albeit temporarily. The conflict escalated into what has come to be known as the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947-1948, which led to the de facto partitioning of the region by Pakistan and India.
In 1948, the United Nations passed a resolution, according to which Pakistan was supposed to withdraw its forces first (as it acted as an aggressor), while India was to maintain a minimum military presence until an independence referendum was held to let Kashmiris decide their own future. However, Pakistan did not abide by that resolution.
In 1999, Pakistan once again attempted to infiltrate the valley using its military in a move that was succeeded by the Kargil War.
In the following two decades, Pakistan-based groups have been repeatedly accused of carrying out terrorist activities, not just in Kashmir but also in mainland India.
From the 2001 attack on the parliament in New Delhi to the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, to recent attacks in Pathankot and Pulwama, these aggressive tactics have sealed India's perception of the Kashmiris through the lens of its historic confrontation with Pakistan.
With its past actions and hesitancy to crack down on terror groups in its territory, Pakistan has repeatedly presented the Kashmir issue to the world as nothing more than a Pakistan-backed insurgency.
In Pakistani-administered Kashmir (PoK), no political parties can contest the general elections if they do not agree to an accession agreement to Pakistan. Because of that, only Pakistan-based political parties end up participating and winning elections in the region.
Also, most of the bureaucracy and civil service is controlled by Islamabad, and a body called the Kashmir Council headed by the Pakistani prime minister oversees all government affairs.
Moreover, Pakistan has made efforts to absorb the region into Pakistan by carving out parts of its territory - the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region - and by creating a separate entity for it in the 1970s.
The Pakistani authorities took away GB's special status and until today it is governed by Islamabad directly.
If Pakistan is sincere about the Kashmir cause and cares for the wellbeing of its people, then it must first demonstrate its commitment at home.
It can do so only by putting an end to rights abuses and letting Kashmiris decide their own fate. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:13 IST

Pakistan apprehensive that expected poor rating could increase...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 12 (ANI): Despite a spirited performance at the Asia Pacific Joint Group meeting, Pakistan is expecting a poor rating and is increasing its diplomatic outreach to other FATF members, a Pakistani official who was part of the negotiations said on condition of strict anonymit

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:03 IST

Japan: Water treatment measure introduced in Tokyo ahead of 2020 Olympics

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 12 (ANI): The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday introduced a water treatment measure to better deal with natural calamities like typhoons or squalls to keep the city safe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:45 IST

Reincarnation a unique Tibetan invention, can't be manufactured...

Washington [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): The practice of reincarnation was invented in Tibet and Beijing cannot do anything about it, said Lobsang Sangay, the democratically elected head of the Tibetan Government in Exile.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:09 IST

Pak to charge Kartarpur pilgrims $20 as service fee

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that pilgrims will be charged USD 20 as service charge for visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:10 IST

Pakistan has spent billions of rupees on JuD, admits its minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 12 (ANI): Pakistan has spent billions of rupees on proscribed terror outfit Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD), admitted the country's interior minister on national television.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:54 IST

At UNHRC, Baloch activist calls Pak a 'breeding ground of terrorists'

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 12 (ANI): Pakistan has become a breeding ground of terrorists, alleged a Baloch activist, adding that the country has become a threat to the world and especially its neighbours due to its lawlessness and injustices towards the minorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:48 IST

UAE confers Zayed II Order on outgoing envoy Navdeep Singh Suri

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Sep 12 (ANI): Outgoing India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navdeep Singh Suri has said that it was an "amazing surprise" to be conferred with the Order of Zayed II, the highest civilian honour in the country, by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:28 IST

Sheikh Hasina expects positive response from India over...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 12 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed hope to get a positive response from India over different unresolved issues, including the Teesta water-sharing one, before her visit to the neighbouring country earlier in October.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:25 IST

Trump discuss border security with Mexican president over phone

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday held an 'excellent' telephonic conversation with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discussed border security.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:15 IST

Pak fails to convince international community over Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah has brought a major embarrassment to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coterie of ministers with his admission that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:29 IST

Trump delays tariff hikes in 'goodwill' gesture to China

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the US will delay tariffs hike on USD 250 billion worths of goods from China as a gesture of goodwill following a request by Beijing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Kovind reaches Switzerland after concluding Iceland visit

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): After concluding his "fruitful visit" to Iceland, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday reached Bern for his second leg of the three-nation trip.

Read More
iocl