Working to facilitate our people's return from Iran, says Indian ambassador amid coronavirus scare

Tehran [Iran], Feb 29 (ANI): Amid increasing number of coronavirus cases in Iran, India's Ambassador to the country, Gaddam Dharmendra, on Saturday said that the authorities are working to facilitate the return of those Indians who wish to go back to New Delhi.

"In view of coronavirus, working to facilitate the return of those Indians wishing to go back home. Discussions are underway with concerned authorities to work out arrangements," the ambassador said.

According to the authorities, the coronavirus has claimed 26 lives in Iran, with its vice president Masoumeh Ebtekar becoming the latest top official to be infected.

The country on Thursday reported 106 new cases, bringing the total number of those infected by the deadly virus to 245.

According to the latest data, at least 2,835 people have lost their lives in China alone and more than 84,500 people are infected with the virus worldwide.

First detected in China's Wuhan city, the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, has spread to more than 45 other countries including India, US, UK, Singapore, Japan, Italy, France, Russia and Spain. (ANI)

