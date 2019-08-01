Yemen: 40 killed, dozens injured in twin attacks

Aden [Yemen], Aug 1 (ANI): As many as 40 people were killed and dozens were injured in two attacks in Aden on Thursday.

The first attack was claimed by Iran-backed Houthis, who targeted a military parade at a camp in the city by launching a drone carrying explosives and a missile. It also claimed the life of a commander of the support forces, Brigadier Munir Al Yafi, Gulf News reported quoting Al-Arabiya.

The second attack was a car bombing targeting a police station in Aden's district of Shaikh Othman. The blast killed three persons and left 30 others injured, according to Al-Arabiya TV.

No group claimed responsibility for this attack.

The Houthis seized control of much of the northern parts of Yemen, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Houthis in support of the Hadi government over the last four years. (ANI)

