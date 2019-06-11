Houthi rebels of Yemen (File photo)
Houthi rebels of Yemen (File photo)

Yemen: Houthis claim attack on Saudi airport

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:47 IST

Sanaa [Yemen], Jun 11 (ANI): The Houthi rebels of Yemen launched multiple drone attacks targeting a military airbase in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir on late Monday night, the Iran-backed militia said on its news channel.
The Houthi's Al Masirah satellite news channel said they targeted King Khaled Airbase in Khamis Mushait city of Asir.
However, Saudi Arabia is yet to confirm the reports, Xinhua news agency reported.
Monday's attacks were the latest claimed by the rebels against cities and facilities located on Saudi Arabia's southern border. Most of the drone and missile attacks had been intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi defence forces.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Houthis in support of Yemen's internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the last four years.
The Yemeni rebels have seized control of much of the northern parts of the war-ravaged country, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:51 IST

EU should resist US' economic terrorism against Iran: Rouhani

Tehran [Iran], Jun 11 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said that the European Union should resist the "economic terrorism" committed by the United States against Iran and fulfill its obligation under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:13 IST

Mexico immigration deal 'significant win' for US: Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 : Defending the immigration deal the United States reached with Mexico, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday termed the agreement as a "significant win" for Washington and reflects "diplomacy at its finest."

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:02 IST

Canada to ban single-use plastics by 2021

Ottawa [Canada], Jun 11 (ANI): In an effort to curb pollution of oceans, the Canadian government on Monday announced that it will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:34 IST

Manhattan helicopter crash: Deceased pilot identified, terror...

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The pilot involved in the helicopter crash on the roof a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan has been identified as Tim McCormack, according to police sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:57 IST

UN unanimously extends Libya's arms embargo for 1 year

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously extended the ban on the flow of weapons to Libya for another one year, even as infighting between rebel commander Khalifa Haftar's forces and UN-backed government shows no signs of abating in the strife-torn

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:50 IST

12 Haqqani network commanders killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 11 (ANI): Afghan forces on Monday killed at least 12 commanders belonging to the Haqqani network terror group in an operation in Khost province in eastern Afghanistan, the country's intelligence agency said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:12 IST

Money laundering case: PPP to hold nationwide protests against...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 11 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is set to hold country-wide protests after former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:06 IST

Training programme organised for civil servants from Gambia

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A special training programme for senior civil servants from Gambia was organised on Monday at the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:09 IST

1 dead after helicopter crashes on roof of Manhattan building

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a high-rise building at 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, killing a person, the New York Fire Department (FDNY) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:19 IST

India looks to resolve trade barriers with China as CSACF commences

Kunming [China], Jun 11 (ANI): As Yunan province is all set to host the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF), Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia has said that such forums can be helpf

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:40 IST

India to get largest booths among South Asian countries in SSACEIF 2019

Kunming [China], Jun 10 (ANI): As the Kunming city of Yunan province in China gears up for the South and South Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF) 2019, local authorities have expressed satisfaction over India's participation, and have allocated as many as 240 booths for the fair, which

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:09 IST

French Minister holds special session with Indian alumni

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Monday held a special session with Indian alumni of French institutions in the field of business administration, engineering and design visuals here on Monday.

Read More
iocl