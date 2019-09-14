The drone attack sparked a huge fire at Saudi Aramco factories on Saturday.
Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi oil facilities

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 17:27 IST

Sana's [Yemen], Sept 14 (ANI): Yemen's Houthis on Saturday claimed responsibility for the drone attack on two Saudi Aramco factories that led to a huge fire at the world's largest oil processing facility, the rebel group said in a statement broadcast by Al Masirah TV.
The group threatened that the scope of Houthi attacks against the kingdom would be broadened, reported Sputnik news agency.
Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said that they have brought the fire under control, without specifying whether it caused any damage to the facility.
"The industrial security teams of Aramco have started dealing with fires at two of its facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais as a result of... drones", local media quoted the spokesman as saying. "The two fires have been controlled."
Saudi Aramco is a state-owned oil enterprise which operates and controls the majority of the kingdom's refinery production and oilfields. It is one of the largest firms globally in terms of revenue and is believed to be the most profitable company in the world.
Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against Iran-allied Houthis in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled internationally-recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (ANI)

