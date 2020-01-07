Yemen's Houthis shoots down drone over Jawf

Sanaa [Yemen], Jan 7 (Xinhua/ANI): Yemen's Houthi rebels said they shot down a drone on Tuesday belonging to the Saudi-led coalition.

The drone was downed over the Yemeni northeastern province of Jawf, Houthi-run al-Masirah television reported, citing a statement by the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea as saying.

There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition, which has been fighting the Iran-allied Houthis for over four years in support for the Saudi-backed Yemeni Internationally-recognised government. (Xinhua/ANI)

