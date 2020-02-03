Zarif discusses JCPOA, Persian Gulf with Top EU diplomat

Tehran [Iran], February 3 (Sputnik/ANI) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed ongoing plans to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the need to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf with High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell on Monday.

"Both parties discussed various bilateral issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the ongoing situations in both the region and the world," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Iran's Foreign Ministry noted that both parties discussed developments in the Persian Gulf, and the need to de-escalate tensions in the region, which reignited following the killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3.

Zarif and Borrell also discussed US President Donald Trump's proposed plan for an Israel-Palestine peace deal. According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Zarif stated that Trump's so-called deal of the century would have dangerous consequences for the region. The diplomats also touched on developments in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Borrell arrived in Tehran, his first engagement in the Middle Eastern country, on Monday for a two-day visit. He is also expected to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iranian parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani.

According to a European External Action Service statement, Borrell is visiting Iran in order to express the EU's strong commitment to preserving the JCPOA, and to discuss the development of bilateral relations between Tehran and Brussels.

Iran initially announced on January 5 to take the fifth step in reducing its obligations as specified under the JCPOA, however, Mikhail Ulyanov, permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, said on January 27 that Iran has not since taken this step.

Tehran has stated that it will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and promises to resume JCPOA compliance once US sanctions are lifted.(Sputnik/ANI)

