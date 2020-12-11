Mumbai: Raza Academy president, 5 members detained for protesting outside Chinese consulate over Uyghur Muslims persecution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): President of Raza Academy M Saeed Noori and five members were detained for protesting outside the Chinese Consulate here against China's atrocities on Uyghur Muslims, Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

They were protesting against China outside the consulate by holding Indian flags and placards. One of the placards read: "How much more? When will China stop its atrocities on Uyghur Muslims?"



China has been condemned by countries and human rights experts over its policies in Xinjiang where a large population of Uyghur minorities is detained in re-education camps.

A sizeable Muslim population in Xinjiang has been incarcerating in an expanding network of "political re-education" camps, according to US officials and UN experts.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training.

People in the internment camps have said they are subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings and denial of food and medicine, besides being prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language. (ANI)

