Nepal delays constitution amendment for new map, India says open for engagement with neighbours

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): India has said that it attaches great importance to its deep-rooted historical, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal and is open for engagement with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and respect in an environment of trust and confidence.

The remarks came a day after the parliament of Nepal put on hold its plan of taking up the constitutional amendment for a new map of Nepal.

The recently released new Nepal map, which includes Indian territories such as Kalapani, can get legal backing in Nepal only after the constitution is amended.

No reason has been given why the constitution amendment bill was removed from the agenda of Nepal's House of Representatives.

Speaking on the issue MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India continues to monitor the situation in Nepal.

"On the recent developments on the boundary issue, we continue to monitor the situation in Nepal. We note that this matter is receiving careful consideration in Nepal, taking its seriousness into account. India is open to engaging with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual sensitivity and mutual respect, in an environment of trust and confidence. This is a continuous process and requires constructive and positive efforts," he said.

It is believed that ruling dispensation in Nepal has failed to forge consensus on the new map. According to reports, Opposition Nepali Congress has told the Oli government that the decision on the amendment to update the map will be made at the forthcoming Central Working Committee meeting called on Saturday.

Srivastava said that in recent years, the bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory

"India attaches great importance to the deep-rooted historical, cultural and friendly relations with Nepal. In recent years, our relations have been on an upward trajectory which is evident from expanding and diversified bilateral cooperation and increased Government of India's assistance for development and connectivity projects," he said.

"Even in these challenging times of COVID-19 pandemic, India has ensured unimpeded trade and supply of essentials including medicines to Nepal, besides providing assistance in terms of medical supplies and other facilitation" he added.

Recent moves by the communist leadership in Kathmandu of either releasing new map which shows Indian territories as its part or Prime Minister Oli's remarks on people coming from India spreading COVID-19 in Nepal have strained ties between the two neighbours.

Following Nepal's objection, India had categorically said the road section in Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand lies completely within its territory. The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals and traders. (ANI)

