1 dead, 69 injured after 5.6 magnitude quake hits Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], February 27 (ANI): At least one died and 69 others were injured after the magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Turkey's eastern Malatya province, weeks after twin tremors shook the region, Anadolu Agency reported.

Monday's earthquake became the latest major tremor to rock Turkey as the region rebuilds from massive quakes that killed more than 50,000 people across southern Turkey and northwest Syria.

The latest quake was centred in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country's disaster management agency (AFAD) said, adding that one person was killed when a factory collapsed in Kahramanmaras, Al Jazeera reported.



A week earlier (February 20), two earthquakes with magnitudes 6.4 and 5.8 shook Turkey's southernmost Hatay province and killed 3 people.

According to Turkey's Anadolu Agency citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), one of the quakes occured at around 20.04 pm, local time (1704GMT) in the Defence district of Hatay, with a magnitude of 6.4. In contrast, the other quake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit the country three minutes later, with its epicentre being in Hatay's Samandag province.

The first quake took place at 16.7 kilometres (10.4 miles), while the second was at a depth of 7 km (4.3 mi). Both were felt in surrounding areas.

Nearly 10,000 aftershocks have been reported since February 6, according to AFAD, Anadolu Agency reported. (ANI)

