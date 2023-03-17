1 killed, 7 wounded in Russian shelling in Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 17 (ANI): Russian forces on Thursday (Local Time) fired on the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, leaving one person dead and seven others injured, CNN reported citing Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office, in a Telegram post, said the Russian forces fired on the city of Kostiantynivka and several villages with artillery and Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

The office further added that the shelling hit "the railway station, market and private houses".

The woman who died was 50 years old and living in Pivdenne, where one other person was hurt, according to the prosecutor's office. The six other people who were injured were in Kostiantynivka, including one Polish citizen, it added.

Shell fragments damaged more than 30 residential buildings, the prosecutor's office said.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and since then both the country lost thousands of lives and properties destroyed.



Earlier, Poland President Andrzej Duda, on Thursday, said the country is set to provide Ukraine with four MiG-29 fighter jets in the coming days.

Warsaw has taken a lead among NATO allies in supplying Kyiv with heavy weapons, including Soviet-designed fighters. "When it comes to the MI-29 aircraft, which are still operating in the defence of Polish airspace, a decision has been taken at the highest levels, we can say confidently that we are sending MIGs to Ukraine," Duda said.

"We have a dozen or so MIGS that we got in the 90s handed down from the German Democratic Republic and they are functional and play a part in the defence of our airspace. They are at the end of their operational life but are still functional," he added.

"In the coming days we will hand over four planes to Ukraine, the remaining machines are being serviced and prepared for handover. We will replace them with deliveries of South Korean FA-50s and American F-35s," the Polish president said. (ANI)





