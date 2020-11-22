1 killed, scores abducted in north Nigeria

Lagos [Nigeria], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): A group of unidentified gunmen attacked a community in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, killing one person and abducting scores of others, local police said Saturday.



Mohammed Jalige, a police spokesperson in Kaduna, who confirmed the incident to Xinhua, said the gunmen attacked the Rigasa community in the Igabi area of the state on Friday.

He said police operatives have been deployed to secure the area, track the perpetrators, and rescue the victims.

Several military operations are underway in the northwest region of Nigeria that has been wracked by years of violence. Banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities have recently become rampant in the region. (ANI/Xinhua)

