10 blue helmets injured during attack in Central African Republic

Bangui [CAR], November 3 (ANI): Ten unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers from the UN Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) were shot and wounded on Monday.

According to MINUSCA, the blue helmets were part of the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit and were shot by elements of the presidential guard. Two were seriously injured.

The peacekeepers arrived on November 1 at M'Poko International Airport, as part of the periodic rotation and deployment of troops in the country and were heading to their base, when they came under heavy fire from the presidential guard, said a statement released by the mission.



According to MINUSCA, it happened "without any prior warning or response, even though they were unarmed."

The mission added that it "strongly condemns what appears to be a deliberate and unjustifiable attack."

In its attempt to withdraw from the area, located about 120 meters from the presidential residence, the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit bus, accidentally struck and killed a woman bystander, the statement said.

The mission said it deplored the events that had led up to the accident, and offered condolences to the victim's family, during a meeting with family members later in the day. (ANI)

