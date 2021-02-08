10 killed in central Somalia blast

Mogadishu [Somalia], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): At least ten Somali soldiers, including intelligence commander were killed Sunday in a blast on the outskirts of Dhusamareb town in the central region of Somalia, an official confirmed.

Ahmed Shire, information minister for Galmudug state, said a bomb planted along El Dhere road hit a vehicle carrying government soldiers causing casualties.



"We can confirm ten soldiers including an intelligence commander in Dhusamareb, Abdirashid Abdinur, were killed and others sustained injuries," Shire said.

He added that the forces have cordoned off the area and it was not clear how many soldiers were injured during the attack.

The terrorist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the latest attack which came a day after President Mohamed Farmajo and five federal state leaders ended their five-day consultative meeting in the town. (ANI/Xinhua)

