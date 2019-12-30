11 killed, 7 injured in tollway accident in Mexico's Chiapas

Mexico City [Mexico], Dec 30 (Sputnik/ANI): A van crashed into a sedan in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, leaving 11 people killed and seven others injured, including children, the local Prosecutor's Office said on Monday.

"A traffic accident on the Ocozocoautla-Arriaga tollway on Sunday has left 11 people killed and seven others injured," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the statement, the fatalities included two teens aged 12 and 17, and another two children were among those injured -- they were taken to a hospital.

Local media report that a white Volkswagen Jetta was hit head-on by a Nissan Urvan van, carrying a family from the coastal municipality of Tapachula in the state's south for a vacation to the central municipality of San Cristobal de las Casas.

Traffic accidents claim an approximate 16,000 lives in Mexico annually. (Sputnik/ANI)

