11 killed in stampede during shopping mall looting in South Africa

Gauteng [South Africa], July 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Eleven people have been killed in a stampede during the looting of a shopping mall in the South African province of Gauteng, as a wave of violent protests against the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma grips the country, media reported on Tuesday.

The Eyewitness News portal reported, citing Gauteng Premier David Makhura, that a total of 20 people had been killed in the unrest in the region, including 11 in the stampede.

"This looting and violence is something that needs to stop," Makhura said, as quoted by the media outlet.



The official has arrived at the police department of the district, where the tragedy unfolded.

Protests erupted on Friday night following the news of the ex-president's jailing. The first waves of unrest began in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal and have since spilled over to South Africa's economic capital of Johannesburg in Gauteng. The protests were accompanied by looting and vandalism. On Monday, the government dispatched the troops to quell the unrest.

Zuma, 79, turned himself in last Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month sentence he was handed for contempt of court after skipping a corruption trial. (ANI/Sputnik)

