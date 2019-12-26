11 soldiers killed in fresh attack in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Dec 26 (ANI): At least 11 soldiers were killed in Burkina Faso on Wednesday a day after 35 civilians and seven soldiers were killed in double attacks in the country's north.

The soldiers were patrolling in the Sahel region in Soum province and were ambushed. In the attack, 11 soldiers were killed.

The assault took place some 60km from the site of Tuesday's attacks in which civilians were targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen a regular target of attacks, which have left hundreds dead since the start of 2015 when the violence began to spread across the Sahel region.

On Tuesday, at least 35 civilians, mostly women, and seven soldiers were killed in Arbinda town at a military base in the volatile Soum province. (ANI)

