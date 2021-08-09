12 Burkina Faso soldiers killed in ambush

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], August 9 (ANI): Twelve soldiers were killed in an ambush on Sunday in northeast Burkina Faso, communication minister Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement on Monday.

The ambush targeted a joint military group, including land forces, near the village of Dounkou, Toeni Commune, in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, the statement said.



"Provisional toll stands at 12 soldiers killed and three injured. Seven are missing," it said.

There were reports that the seven missing soldiers were found.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks killing more than 1,000 people and displacing over 1 million others. (ANI)

