12 killed in bus-truck collision in Egypt's Monufia

Cairo [Egypt], Dec. 18 (ANI): At least 12 persons were killed on Wednesday after a bus collided with a truck on the highway road in the Egyptian province of Monufia, located 65 kilometers northwest of the capital Cairo, the state media reported.

According to the Cairo-based MENA news agency, the bus was carrying workers on the way to their factory in Sadat City.

Other persons who sustained injuries were shifted to Sadat Central Hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Egypt suffers a high rate of traffic accidents that kill thousands of people every year mostly due to the negligence of traffic rules and high speed.

According to a report issued by the World Health Organisation, the accidents in Egypt caused an estimated loss of 30 billion Egyptian pounds (1.87 billion U.S. dollars) in 2018. (ANI)



