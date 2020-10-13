12 Malian soldiers killed as militants attack security checkpoint

Bamako [Mali], October 13 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 12 Malian army soldiers were killed as a result of attacks conducted by militants in the central region of Mopti, the Malian Armed Forces command (FAM) said on Tuesday.

The first attack took place overnight Tuesday when militants attacked a FAM checkpoint in Mopti, leaving nine soldiers killed.



In the morning, a detachment that was sent to assist the attacked checkpoint was itself ambushed. Three soldiers were killed and 10 others injured while several more count missing.

The clashes resulted in the elimination of nine militants, the army said.

FAM added that all figures are preliminary at this point. (ANI/Sputnik)

