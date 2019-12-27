14 troops killed after terrorists attack convoy in Niger

Niamey [Niger], Dec 27 (ANI): Fourteen members of the security forces were killed after armed terrorists ambushed their convoy in the West African nation of Niger, country's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday, adding that several assailants were also killed in the incident.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when security forces were escorting a team to a voter registration office in the Sanam town in the southwestern region of the country, as per a communique posted by Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum on his Twitter handle.

One guard remains missing after the attack.

Bazoum has expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

