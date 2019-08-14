United Nations logo
United Nations logo

150 children killed, 75 injured in Mali in first half of 2019: UNICEF

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 02:26 IST

New York [US], Aug 14 (ANI): Highlighting a sharp increase in grave violations against children in Mali, the United Nations Children Fund on Tuesday said more than 150 children were killed and 75 were injured in the first half of 2019 in the war-ravaged nation.
"As violence continues to spread in Mali, children are more and more at risk of death, maiming and recruitment into armed groups," UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, said in a statement
"We must not accept the suffering of children as the new normal. All parties must stop attacks on children and take all necessary measures to keep them out of harm's way, in line with international human rights and humanitarian law. Children should be going to school and playing with their friends, not worrying about attacks or being forced to fight," she said.
UNICEF said that children in the north and the centre of the country urgently need protection. Over 377,000 children are estimated to be currently in need of protection assistance in Mali.
The child rights body said that the spread of violence in Mali caused more than 900 schools to remain closed.
Mali has been facing a volatile crisis as political armed groups, including ethnic-based movements, jihadist groups and transnational criminal networks, fight for hegemony and the control of trafficking routes in the North of the country since 2012.
The gravest communal crisis was of March in which 150 people of the Fulani community were killed in Mopti region.
According to UNICEF, the crises of Mali remained the least funded in the world. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 03:31 IST

65 killed in Myanmar's landslide: UN

New York [US], Aug 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 65 people were killed in a landslide triggered by monsoon rains in the Myanmar's state of Mon, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:54 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 25 times in 24 hour, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Aug 14 (ANI): Russia on Tuesday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 25 times in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib and Latakia over the past 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 01:01 IST

UK might release seized oil tanker: Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 14 (ANI): Iran has said that the United Kingdom might release its seized oil tanker following an exchange of documents.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:42 IST

Trump claims China moving troops to Hong Kong border

Washington DC [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the Chinese government was moving troops to the border with Hong Kong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:20 IST

US delays new tariffs on Chinese goods till Dec 15

Washington DC [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday delayed new tariffs on Chinese-made goods like cell phones and toys until December 15.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:04 IST

Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 13 (ANI): A statue of the former Sikh ruler, Ranjit Singh, was vandalised by two miscreants at Shahi Qila here over the weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:00 IST

Russia: Civilians asked to evacuate town near site of explosion

Nyonoksa [Russia], Aug 13 (ANI): Residents here have been asked to evacuate on Wednesday morning by the authorities due to "planned military activities" as the region grapples with last week's mysterious rocket explosion which led to a spike in radiation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:59 IST

VoK demands Parliament for 'Greater Karachi'

Washington DC [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): US-based advocacy group Voice of Karachi (VoK) released the main features of the proposed constitution for 'Greater Karachi', demanding the formation of a Parliament for the region, amongst other things.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:48 IST

Police, protesters clash at Hong Kong airport

Hong Kong [China], Aug 13 (ANI): Tensions ran high as police dressed in riot gear clashed with protesters at the international airport here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:34 IST

Hong Kong protests: Situation tense as police reach airport

Hong Kong [China], Aug 13 (ANI): The situation in Hong Kong seemed tense as police dressed in riot gear reached the airport here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:09 IST

Pak PM to visit PoK tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is slated to visit Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on August 14, local media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:56 IST

Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan, says Islamic scholar

Washington DC [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): An Islamic scholar has stunned Pakistan by saying that Kashmir will never be a part of its territory.

Read More
iocl