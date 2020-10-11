16 dead, 55 injured in car accident in southern Burundi

Makamba (Burundi), October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 16 persons died and 55 others wounded in a car accident on Saturday evening in Makamba province of southern Burundi, a local official said on Sunday.

The accident happened at 7:45 p.m. local time when a truck transporting passengers from a wedding ceremony at Canda village broke a wooden bridge and fell down to a river, administrator of Mabanda David Ndikuriyo told Xinhua on phone.



The bridge could not support the weight of the truck loaded with passengers. Thirteen people died on the spot and a child was found drowned later, said Ndikuriyo, adding that another two victims died in hospital.

The injured were sent to three hospitals, he said.

The truck driver ran away after the accident, according to him. (ANI/Xinhua)

