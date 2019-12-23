18 inmates killed in new jail clash in Honduras, Central America

Tegucigalpa [Honduras], Dec 23 (ANI): At least 18 inmates were killed in a violent clash between prisoners at a jail in central Honduras on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident came less than two days after another 18 prisoners were killed and 16 others injured at another criminal facility, Xinhua news agency.

The government recently declared a state of emergency in its prison system following a series of deadly clashes between inmates.

Those working for the National Penitentiary Institute have been suspended from their jobs for six months.

Unrest in the Central American country's overcrowded jails is common as street gangs known as maras compete for control of the institutions.

Nearly 22,000 people are imprisoned in Honduras's 27 prisons. (ANI)

