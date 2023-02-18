18 migrants including child found dead in abandoned truck in Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], February 18 (ANI): At least 18 people, including a child, were found dead in an abandoned truck carrying migrants in the land of the Sofia village of Lokorsko, Bulgarian newspaper Trud reported.

"Police actions were taken in connection with a report received today, around 2:15 p.m., about an abandoned truck in the land of the village of Lokorsko and a group of people around it," the Ministry of the Interior announced.

According to the Ministry of Interior of Bulgaria, a total of about 40 people were hiding in the place in which 18 of them have died so far and the survivors were transported to the hospitals for medical treatment.



The wounded were distributed to the "Pirogov", "St. Anna" and VMA hospitals. Medics are already providing first aid, as per the reports in Trud.

There are no reports of a road accident, the Ministry of the Interior announced, refuting the first reports.

According to initial information, the truck was transporting illegal migrants - a total of about 40 people, who were hiding in a hidden place under transported timber. According to the data, 18 of them have died so far. Operative-search actions were taken to identify the drivers who, according to the foreigners, fled.

As per Belgurian TV bTV, among the 18 migrants who died in the truck, abandoned near the land of the village of Lokorsko, there is also a child. Five other children were injured and taken to the hospital for examination and treatment. There are no women among the migrants, reported Trud. (ANI)

