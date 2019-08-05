19 killed, 30 injured in explosion near cancer institute in Cairo

Cairo [Egypt], Aug 5 (ANI): At least 19 people have died while 30 others were injured due to an explosion near a cancer institute here, an Egyptian health official said on Monday.

Quoting security sources, Gulf News reported that the blast occurred late Sunday night after a car, driving on the wrong side of the road, collided with three other vehicles near the National Tumour Centre.

At least three of the wounded individuals are in critical condition.

Several cars were gutted in the flames which ensued after the pile-up. (ANI)

