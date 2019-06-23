Representative Image
Representative Image

199 migrants rescued off Libya's western coast

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:33 IST

Tripoli [Libya], Jun 23 (ANI): 199 migrants have been rescued by the Libyan Navy off the country's western coast in the last three days.
Five rescue operations were carried out by the Navy, Xinhua reported while quoting the Navy Spokesperson Ayob Qassem.
The migrants are of different African and Asian nationalities, he added.
Medical and humanitarian assistance was provided to the rescued who were taken to reception centres in different cities in Libya. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 05:51 IST

Trump's Hollywood star removal renews 'art versus artiste' debate

California [USA], Jun 23 (ANI): The West Hollywood City Council's decision to remove US President Donald Trump's star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame has renewed the 'art versus artistes' debate, writes American lawyer Jonathan Turley in an article for The Hill.

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 02:26 IST

Come Monday, Trump to enforce 'major' additional sanctions on Iran

Washington [USA], Jun 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that "major additional sanctions" will be imposed on Iran this Monday to stop the country from owning nuclear weapons.

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 01:08 IST

Rainstorms hit southwest China, 2 dead

Guizhou [China], Jun 23 (ANI): At least two people have lost their lives while hundreds of acres of cropland have been destroyed after heavy rains lashed parts of Guizhou Province, local authorities said on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 00:30 IST

Nawaz's third heart attack in jail concealed from family claims daughter

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 23 (ANI): Jailed Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif's family was not informed about his third heart attack in Adiala Jail last year, claimed his daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:33 IST

Nepal, Bangladesh agree for joint investment in hydropower projects

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 22 (ANI): Nepal and Bangladesh have agreed to make joint investments in hydropower projects.

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 23:00 IST

Yoga to be included in curriculum of Nepal

Janakpur [Nepal], June 22 (ANI): Nepal will include Yoga in the curriculum of studies, said Minister for Education, Science, and Technology Girirajl Mani Pokharel.

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:23 IST

India's arguments on Pakistan progress on counter terrorism step...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 22 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday claimed that India's arguments regarding Islamabad's progress in improving its counter-terror financing operation in line with an internationally agreed plan are "preposterous and unwarranted".

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 22:23 IST

9 killed in plane crash in Hawaii

Hawaii [US], June 22 (ANI): Nine people including passengers and crew were killed on Friday after their plane crashed near an airfield in Hawaii during a skydiving trip, CNN reported.

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:36 IST

Mob attacks by extremist Hindu groups against minorities...

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities, especially Muslims continued throughout the year (2018) amid rumors that victims had traded or killed cows for beef, says a State Department's report.

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:08 IST

UK: Jihadi Jack's parents found guilty of funding terrorism

London [UK], June 22 (ANI): The parents of a Muslim convert, popularly known as 'Jihadi Jack', were on Saturday found guilty of funding terrorism after they sent money to their son in Syria.

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 20:32 IST

Jaishankar hosts dinner for Ambassadors, Heads of Missions

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hosted a dinner for Heads of Missions (HoMs) here.

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 18:41 IST

Queen is not 'performing formal duties' to solve Britain...

Moscow [Russia], June 22 (ANI): Questioning Britain's "strange system" to select its new leader after the serving Prime Minister steps down, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the head of the state, Queen Elizabeth, is not "performing formal duties" to solve the political crisis in her

