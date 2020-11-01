2 dead, 5 injured in multiple stabbing incidents in Canada, Suspect arrested

Quebec [Canada], November 1 (ANI): At least two people were killed and five injured in multiple stabbing incidents in Quebec, Canada on Sunday. A suspect has been arrested, said the police.

Quoting Spokesperson Etienne Doyon, CBC reported that the victims have been admitted to a local hospital.



He further said that the suspect, in his mid-20s, has been taken to hospital for evaluation.

The attacks took place near the Chateau Frontenac, on rue des Ramparts and the suspect was later arrested near the city's Old Port, Doyon was quoted as saying.

"Shortly before 1 a.m. [05:00 GMT], the SPVQ [Quebec City Police Service] detained a suspect. We are still urging citizens to stay at home and keep doors locked as the investigation is still underway," the police said in its tweet. (ANI)

