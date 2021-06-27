2 injured in church blast in DR Congo

Kinshasa [DR Congo], June 27 (ANI/Xinhua): At least two people were injured on Sunday morning in an explosion at a Catholic church in the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), according to multiple local media.



The property damage is significant, local media reported, citing witnesses as saying that the tragedy occurred in Beni of North Kivu province shortly before the Sunday worship.

Armed groups, which have been active in this part of the country for decades, have increased their attacks in Beni since the beginning of this year.

Faced with the growing insecurity in this region, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi decided at the end of April to declare a state of siege in North Kivu and the neighbouring Ituri province. (ANI/Xinhua)

