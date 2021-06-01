2 killed, 7 injured in road accident in Philippines

Manila [The Philippines], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people were killed and seven others injured when a small speeding truck hit a car on a highway in Quezon province early on Monday, Philippine police said.



The accident occurred around 1.30 am (local time) in Gumaca town, approximately 200 km southeast of the Philippines' capital Manila, and that the car, after being hit by the truck, crashed into a concrete street post.

Police said two of the car passengers died on the way to the hospital.

The car driver and the rest of the car passengers were injured and hospitalized, police said, adding they have detained the truck driver. (ANI/Xinhua)

